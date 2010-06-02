Dale Bosch, Executive Producer
Dale Bosch started as a Program Director for an NBC affiliate and eventually moved on to Produce and Direct. He now works as an Executive Producer on a variety of projects and as Production Consultant to companies that want to be more effective in the development and production process. Credits include: History Channel, Discovery, Discovery Health, National Geographic Intl, VS, Bravo, ESPN, Animal Planet, Broadcast Syndication.
