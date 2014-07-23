CW Cancels ‘Seed,’ ‘Backpackers’

The CW has canceled freshman summer comedies Seed and Backpackers. The two series each earned a 0.2 Nielsen live-plus same day rating among adults 18-49 when they premiered July 14, and repeated that ratings performance a week later with their second episodes.

Seed and Backpackers were the first half-hour comedies to air on The CW in years. The latter was the first show from the network’s digital studio, CW Seed, to migrate to broadcast.

Speaking at the TCA summer press tour July 18, CW president Mark Pedowitz said he would continue to experiment with returning comedy to The CW’s air, but said, “I wasn’t as successful this past Monday as I’d hoped to be launching Backpackers and Seed.”

With no plans to air any more episodes of Seed and Backpackers, The CW will move the premiere date of the new cycle of America’s Next Top Model up to Aug. 18.