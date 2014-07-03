CTAM Study: 49% of MPVD Subs Aware of TVE

Just under half of a survey group of MPVD customers are aware of the TV Everywhere experience.

According to the study, commissioned by CTAM through a partnership with Hub Entertainment Research, 49% of MPVD subscribers ages 18 to 64 are aware of the TV Everywhere experience, described as watching television shows on multiple devices after signing in with account credential on network or distributor websites or apps.

The study, which tallied the responses of 608 TV consumers in April to measure the aided and unaided awareness and usage of TV Everywhere, also found that 44% of MVPD customers have verified at least once to view TV content in the past six months.

