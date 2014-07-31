CSG Gets a Bigger Piece of Comcast

CSG Systems tightened its ties to Comcast Thursday with word that it will add about 2.3 million Comcast residential subs to its billing platform in “early 2015,” with the opportunity to add more to the pot “as part of any future consolidation or standardization.”

The revised deal, which runs through June 30, 2019, expands and extends CSG’s relationship with Comcast.

But what’s good for CSG appears to be less so for Comcast’s other residential billing vendor, Amdocs.

