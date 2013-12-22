Cracker Barrel Reverses Decision On Duck Dynasty

The restaurant/store chain Cracker Barrel Sunday reversed its decision to pull Duck Dynasty products off the shelves, saying it was restocking the shelves immediately.

On Friday, it had decided to "remove and evaluate" the merchandise following comments in QC about homosexuals by star Phil Robertson that led to his indefinite suspension by A&E.

But the reaction to Robertson's suspension has definitely been mixed, with many fans coming to his defense.

That appeared to be the case with Cracker Barrel patrons.

The chain Sunday apologized for offending its customers and said it was putting back all of its Duck Dynasty stock.

"When we made the decision to remove and evaluate certain Duck Dynasty items, we offended many of our loyal customers," company said on its Facebook page. "Our intent was to avoid offending, but that’s just what we've done.

"You told us we made a mistake. And, you weren't shy about it. You wrote, you called and you took to social media to express your thoughts and feelings. You flat out told us we were wrong. We listened."