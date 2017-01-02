Cox Back on DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse
Ending a less than two-day blackout, Cox Media Group stations are back on DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse.
The broadcast group Monday announced that it has reached “a long-term” deal with the pay-TV providers that will relit its 13 stations in 10 markets on the platforms.
The stations went dark Jan. 1 after the parties failed to strike a retransmission consent agreement.
