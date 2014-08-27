‘Cops’ Crew Member Killed by Omaha Police

Bryce Dion, a 38-year-old crew member for the series Cops was shot and killed by police in Omaha Tuesday night during the filming of an episode. A 32-year-old robbery suspect was also killed in the incident.

Dion was accompanying police responding to an armed robbery at a Wendy’s restaurant. The Omaha World-Herald reported that Dion was killed after three officers opened fire in response to shots the suspect, Cortez Washington, fired with an Airsoft pellet gun. Dion was wearing a bullet-proof vest, but was shot under the left arm in an unprotected area.

Dion was a seven-year veteran of the show. Originally from Lawrence, Mass., he lived in Santa Monica, Calif.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by this tragedy and our main concern is helping his family in any way we can,” Langley Productions, the producer of Cops, said in a statement. “Bryce Dion was a long-term member of the Cops team and a very talented and dedicated person. We mourn his passing. An investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with local authorities.”