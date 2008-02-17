Comedy Central Strategic Opportunities - February 2008

PROJECTS IN DEVELOPMENT/PRODUCTION:

BROTHERS FROM ANOTHER MOTHER (SITCOM)

Multi-camera sitcom stars Ralphie May, who is white, and Lavell Crawford, who is black, as longtime friends who discover their blood tie when their dad dies and they inherit his barbecue restaurant.

Premiere Date: TBA

FUZZ, THE (COMEDY)

Procedural cop series where puppets and humans co-exist. A puppet detective and his human partner work to rid their corrupt city of crime.

Premiere Date: TBA.

HIGHDEAS (REALITY)

Comedy reality show based on the website highdeas.com, where the series' comedic co-hosts explore the type of questions that can only come from stoners.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by Embassy Row.

JON BENJAMIN HAS A VAN (SKETCH)

Investigative reporter Jon Benjamin offers his version of human interest stories in this newsmagazine-style sketch program.

Premiere Date: Summer 2011. 10x30. Produced by Absolutely Productions

THE ONION SPORTS NETWORK(SATIRE)

Half-hour scripted comedy from The Onion offering sports coverage encompassing the whole spectrum of modern sports - the teams, players, leagues, fans and ridiculous products and hyped coverage.

Premieres in January 2011.

THIS SHOW WILL GET YOU HIGH (SKETCH)

Sketch show of video shorts highlight the next group of stars coming from the famous Upright Citizens Brigade Theater.

Premiere Date: TBA.

TIME TRUMPET (SATIRE)

The show is described as a historical documentary taking a look at today's news from a future perspective.



Premiere Date: TBA

UNTITLED ANDRE HYLAND PROJECT (SKETCH)

New talent Andre Hyland stars in this mockumentary-style sketch show that is described as a cross between Monty Python and Jackass.

Premiere Date: TBA.

UNTITLED BILL BURR/ KEVIN HART Pilot (SITCOM)

Burr and Hart, both stand-up comedians, star in this half-hour scripted comedy offering a modern-day version of The Odd Couple.

Premiere Date: TBA. Produced by 3Arts Entertainment.

UNTITLED NORM MACDONALD PROJECT (SATIRE)

Satirical look at the world of sports.

Premiere Date: TBA

WORKAHOLICS (COMEDY)

Workplace comedy from the cheeky online sketch group Mail Order Comedy about three guy friends who work together and live together. Series stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson.

Premiere Date: February 2011.