Cohen: Robust or Not, Broadband Competition Not Affected by TWC Deal

Comcast executive VP David Cohen Friday answered critics suggesting the FCC's focus on broadband speed and competition added fuel to their arguments against the proposed Time Warner Cable deal.

In a blog posting, Cohen referenced FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler's speech this week, in which he signaled that speed was an inextricable element of the definition of advanced telecommunications deployment and competitive high-speed broadband the FCC's North Star.

Cohen said the deal would do nothing to reduce that competition.

