CNN Ups Elise Labott to Global Affairs Correspondent

CNN announced Tuesday it has promoted Elise Labott to global affairs correspondent. She will cover foreign policy and international affairs.

Labott has been with CNN since 2000 and has reported on a variety of events including the Camp David peace talks of 2000, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and the Arab Spring.

Labott covered the United Nations for ABC News prior to joining CNN. She also reported on diplomatic and foreign policy issues for Agence France-Presse.

Labott is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and VP of the State Department Correspondents Association.