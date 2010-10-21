Claire McCabe, CMT

PLEASE NOTE: This interview was recorded via Skype.

As Vice President, Programming and Development, McCabe is responsible for creating new series and executing all aspects of production from conception to delivery.

McCabe relocated to Nashville from VH1 in Los Angeles, where she served as executive producer responsible for developing new series such as "Scott Baio is 45 and Single" and "Breaking Bonaduce," along with the celebrity music series "But Can They Sing." She has over 15 years experience in the entertainment and TV industry working on a variety of music,

unscripted and original programming.

Prior to working at VH1, McCabe was executive producer and director of artist and label relations at Music Choice, where she produced concert specials with such artists as The Cranberries, Coldplay, Smashmouth and kd lang, among others. In addition, she managed live concert specials and music series as director of alternative programming and specials at

the Disney Channel.