CBS Studios Signs James Patterson to Multi-Year Deal

Author James Patterson has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Television Studios. The agreement will allow the studio to utilize properties from Patterson’s library of bestselling novels.

Earlier this month, CBS gave a 13-episode straight-to-series order to an adaptation of Patterson’s Zoo, to premiere in summer, 2015. CBS announced one week later that it would partner with Netflix on the series, making it available on the streaming-video service as soon as the broadcast run ended.

Patterson’s 130 novels have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide. The author is represented by CAA and attorney Peter Grossman.