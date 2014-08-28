CBS-Owned Stations to Run 'Mork & Mindy' Marathons

CBS-owned stations in six markets will pay tribute to Robin Williams with a Mork & Mindy marathon Labor Day weekend. The show, which starred a young Williams as an alien from another planet, comes from the CBS Television Distribution library. It ran on ABC from 1978 to 1982.

WLNY New York, KCAL Los Angeles, KBCW San Francisco, WSBK Boston and KMAX Sacramento will run repeated airings of the series on Aug. 31 or Sept. 1. WPCW Pittsburgh will do its own seven-hour stretch of Mork Sunday, Sept. 21.

Williams died of suicide Aug. 11.

"Mork and Mindy is one of the most original and beloved comedy series in history and we are honored to be able to pay tribute to the amazing talents of Robin Williams by giving his many fans another opportunity to see the show that was largely responsible for launching his legendary career," said Peter Dunn, president, CBS Television Stations.