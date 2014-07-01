CBS Orders ‘Zoo’ for Next Summer

CBS continues to beef up its summer scripted slate, handing out a straight-to-series order for Zoo, based on the best-selling novel of the same name from James Patterson.

The series, which was ordered for 13 episodes, will premiere next summer. Zoo will be produced by CBS Television Studios and distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and worldwide by CBS Studios International.

Zoo centers on a global pandemic that sees a wave of violent animal attacks on humans. The book was originally published in September 2012 by Little, Brown and Company and was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

The pick up comes as CBS is in the middle of a major push for scripted fare during the summer months; the network returned Under the Dome on Monday night and will premiere Extant on Wednesday.