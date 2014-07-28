Bright House Taps BlackArrow for VOD Ads

BlackArrow said Bright House Networks has tapped its platform to initiate the deployment of dynamic ad insertion on VOD delivered to set-top boxes while also setting the stage to do the same on IP-delivered VOD to connected devices.

Bright House has begun to deploy VOD DAI in Indianapolis, and has not announced when it expects to expand the rollout to its other service areas, which also include Bakersfield, Calif.; Detroit, Mich.; Central Florida and the state’s panhandle region; and Elmore, Birmingham, and Eufaula, Ala.

“Bright House Networks is pleased to begin working with BlackArrow’s next generation advertising platform to help manage and simplify our advertising operations,” said Nomi Bergman, president of Bright House Networks, in a statement. “BlackArrow’s products will also enable us to expand our advanced advertising solutions to multiple screens and distribution platforms.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.