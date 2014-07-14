Bravo Orders Three Series, Renews Two More #TCA14

Bravo has ordered three new series and renewed two more, the network announced Monday at the TCA winter press tour.

New unscripted series include There Goes Motherhood, about a high-end Los Angeles mommy-and-me group; Secrets & Wives from Haymaker and Mike TV, about a tight-knit group of wealthy friends; and Million Dollar Listing San Francisco, from World of Wonder, the fourth version of the real-estate franchise.

The network has renewed World of Wonder's Million Dollar Listing New York for a fourth season and Haymaker Productions' Southern Charm for season two.

Bravo also announced that Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, its previously announced first foray into scripted programming, will premiere Dec. 2 at 10 p.m.