BOOM! Studios Signs First-Look Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

Comics publisher BOOM! Studios has signed a first-look deal with 20th Century Fox Television to develop projects for broadcast and cable television, the companies announced Wednesday.

BOOM! CEO Ross Richie and development president Stephen Christy will serve as executive producers on projects under the deal. The two companies are already partnering to develop Unthinkable, a comics series by Mark Sable and Julian Totino Tedesco, for Fox Broadcasting.

The agreement covers all BOOM! divisions, including boutique publisher Archaia, acquired last year. BOOM! moved onto the Fox lot in April after signing a first-look feature-film development deal with the studio.

“BOOM! is one of the most creative and prolific comic book and graphic novel publishers around, with a fantastic library and an incredible pipeline of new, exciting properties,” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th Century Fox Television. “Ross and Stephen are talented producers who share our love of big, noisy concepts and breakout characters, so we think this deal has enormous potential. We can’t wait to get started.”