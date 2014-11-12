'Big Bang Theory's Carol Ann Susi Dies

Carol Ann Susi, who played the unseen role of Mrs. Wolowitz on CBS' Big Bang Theory, has died of cancer, producer Warner Bros. said late Tuesday.



Susi, who had studied at the HB Studio in New York, got her first big TV role as secretary Monique Marmelstein in the ABC series The Night Stalker. Other roles included various guest shots on Cheers, Doogie Howser, Mad About You, Seinfeld and Six Feet Under.



She is survived by her brother Michael and his wife, Connie.



"The Big Bang Theory family has lost a beloved member today with the passing of Carol Ann Susi, who hilariously and memorably voiced the role of Mrs. Wolowitz," said show producer Warner Bros. in a statement. "Unseen by viewers, the Mrs. Wolowitz character became a bit of a mystery throughout the show’s eight seasons. What was not a mystery, however, was Carol Ann’s immense talent and comedic timing, which were on display during each unforgettable appearance. In addition to her talent, Carol Ann was a constant source of joy and kindness to all."