BET Orders Three Unscripted Series

BET has ordered three new unscripted series, featuring stars Nelly, Keyshia Cole and Tamela and David Mann. Titles and premiere dates for the series have not been announced.

Cole, featured in previous reality series Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is and Keyshia & Daniel: Family First will star in a new series about her life and music career. Executive producers for the six half-hour episode series are James DuBose for DuBose Entertainment and Manny Halley for Imani Entertainment Group, Inc. Cole will also serve as executive producer.

Hip-hop artist Nelly will star in eight one-hour episodes from producer eOne following his life as a musician and businessman. Nelly will executive produce with Tara Long, John Morayniss, Howie Miller, David Shaye, Shanta Conic and Kim McKoy.

Tamela and David Mann, stars of the Tyler Perry-produced TBS series Meet the Browns, will star in eight half-hour episodes about their life. The show, also from eONe, will be produced by the Manns with Long, Miller, McKoy, Roger Bobb and Phil Thornton.

News of the series orders was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.