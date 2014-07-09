BAFTA Names Anne Morrison Chair

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) appointed Anne Morrison as its chair, the organization announced Wednesday. She succeeds John Willis.

Morrison served as deputy chair the year prior and will hold the new role for the next two years. Willis will serve as deputy chair for the next year.

“I am delighted and deeply honoured to become chair of BAFTA. Over the next two years I want to build on everything BAFTA has already achieved, from the prestigious Awards to the amazing year-round learning programme that supports, nurtures and develops new talent,” Morrison said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing my passion for offering opportunities to talented young people, regardless of their background, and inspiring them to progress further in their careers. BAFTA has something for everyone, from young game designers to world-leading practitioners.”

Morrison is the second woman to be named BAFTA chair. In the past six years, she has been a member of the TV committee, chair of the learning & events committee and member of the board of trustees.

In 2009, Morrison was appointed director of the BBC Academy, the largest broadcast training organization in the U.K.