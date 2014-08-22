AT&T to Bring ‘GigaPower’ to Jacksonville

Add Jacksonville, Fla., to the list of markets where AT&T has committed to deploy its fiber-based 1 Gbps-capable “GigaPower” network.

As has been the case with most of AT&T’s GigaPower market announcements, specific locations of availability and pricing of GigaPower for Jacksonville will be announced at a later date, the company said in an announcement made on Tuesday.

But the introduction of GigaPower will represent speedier competition for Comcast, Jacksonville’s incumbent cable operator. There, Comcast is already equipped to fight fiber with fiber, as Jacksonville is one of a group of select markets that offer Extreme 505, a fiber-based residential broadband service that delivers up to 505 Mbps downstream and 100 Mbps in the upstream. Extreme 505 uses Comcast’s typically business customer-focused Ethernet platform, which is capable of delivering multi-Gigabit speeds. The cable industry’s emerging DOCSIS 3.1 platform will give MSOs the ability to offer faster speeds over their widely deployed hybrid fiber/coax networks, but scaled deployments of D3.1 technology is still a couple of years away.

