Assaf Blecher to Oversee Programming, Development at Keshet DCP

Keshet International and dick clark productions are expanding the purview of Assaf Blecher, VP of programming and development for dick clark productions, to include oversight of Keshet DCP's programming and development.

Blecher, who has been with dick clark productions since 2005, will now serve in a dual VP role, managing programming and distribution for both Keshet DCP, the global distribution and production arm of Keshet Media Group, and dick clark productions.

“It is an honor to formalize my relationship with Keshet and the Keshet DCP team,” said Blecher. “The Keshet International team are global leaders and we look forward to introducing revolutionary new television formats to U.S audiences and beyond.”

Keshet DCP, a partnership between dick clark productions' parent company DC Media and Keshet International, produces unscripted programming in the U.S. and international markets. Its American programming for 2014 includes ABC's Rising Star, a reality singing competition premiering on the net June 22. Blecher, who will be based at Keshet DCP’s Santa Monica headquarters, will report to Alon Shtruzman, CEO of Keshet International, and Mark Bracco, executive VP of programming and development for dick clark productions.

“Assaf played a key role in the formation of Keshet DCP and will be instrumental in our strategies to expand our programming footprint domestically and internationally with the most compelling slate of unscripted programming possible,” said Bracco.