Antenna TV Adds 11 Series to Lineup in 2015

Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast network Antenna TV announced Wednesday it is adding 11 classic series to its lineup in 2015.

The network will add Newhart, Mork & Mindy, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, Evening Shade, Family Ties, Doogie Howser, M.D., Leave It To Beaver, Mr. Belvedere, Dear John and Small Wonder.

“The addition of these proven hits allows Antenna TV to broaden its demographics and appeal to a younger viewer, while helping local affiliate stations continue to build audience," said Sean Compton, president of strategic programming and acquisitions, Tribune Media. "We are excited to add these shows to the lineup and plan to announce more programming acquisitions for the network in the coming months.”

Antenna TV launched on Jan. 1, 2011 and is available as a digital multicast channel in 89 markets and reaches 71% of TV households.