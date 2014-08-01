Amazon Names McGrath to Board of Directors

Amazon.com said it has named former MTV Networks chairman and CEO Judy McGrath to its board of directors, a move that could help boost the online retailer’s Internet video offerings.

McGrath was one of the architects of the youth-oriented network, joining MTV in 1981 as a copywriter after a stint at Conde Nast and rising to president in 1994. She became chairman and CEO of MTV Networks – which includes MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMT and Spike – in 2004 replacing her mentor Tom Freston after he was promoted to co-chief operating officer of MTV’s parent, Viacom. McGrath stepped down in May 2011.Freston resigned in 2006.

Most recently, McGrath has served as president of Astronauts Wanted * No Experience Necessary, a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment that develops multimedia content for millennials, since 2013.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.