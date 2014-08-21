AFM Blasts NFL for Super Bowl Pay-for-Play Halftime Show

The NFL reportedly is asking its potential halftime acts for next February’s Super Bowl to pay the league for the right to perform during the big game, and the American Federation of Musicians is not pleased with the idea.

“It’s not like the NFL and its Super Bowl organizers don’t have any money and can’t afford to pay for halftime show performances, it’s about the insatiable thirst for profits at the expense of great musical entertainment and those who create it,” said AFM International president Ray Hair. “You can find kickback schemes like this coming from unscrupulous bar and nightclub owners, but for the NFL to descend to such depths would be unconscionable.”

The league has reportedly narrowed down its list of potential acts to Rihanna, Katie Perry and Coldplay, asking for a portion of post-show tour earnings to secure the booking.

The AFM pointed out the league doesn’t pay its halftime acts, even though it charges $3.8 billion for a 30-second spot during the big game, and brings in annual revenue of over $9 billion.

The AFM said it would bring the matter up for discussion with the AFL-CIO’s Department of Professional Employees, which includes representatives from all U.S. art and entertainment unions, including the NFL Players Association.