AFL-CIO Opposes FCC Axing Sports Blackout Rule

Saying he was speaking on behalf of more than 12 million members, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka wrote FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler this week to oppose elimination of the sports blackout rule.

The FCC voted unanimously last fall to propose eliminating the rule, which prevents cable and satellite operators from airing games in markets where the local broadcast is blacked out due to insufficient ticket sales. It has yet to vote on a final order.

Trumka said the rule promotes full stadiums and the jobs those attendees support, both at the stadium and around the country, and often held by AFL-CIO members.

"Eliminating the Sports Blackout Rule would have a significant negative impact, not only on union members, but also on sports fans, local communities, and the public at large."