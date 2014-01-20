AFC, NFC Championship Games Draw Over 50M Viewers

Both the NFC and AFC championship games saw double digit gains over last year, as the two games collectively averaged 53.6 million viewers.

The early window between the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots on CBS drew 51.3 million, up 22% over last year's early window and also 8% higher than CBS' primetime coverage last year. The 51.3 million was the most for CBS since 1982.

Fox's primetime coverage of the late game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks averaged 55.9 million, up 17% over last year's primetime window. The 55.9 million was also up 33% over Fox's early-window coverage last year.

Fox will air Super Bowl XLVIII on Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Broncos will play the Seahawks.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)