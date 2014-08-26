2014 VMAs Down 17%

Guess viewers preferred Miley Cyrus’ twerking to that of Nicki Minaj.

The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards averaged almost 8.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen live+same-day data, in its premiere telecast on Sunday night, down 18% from the 10.1 million for the 2013 VMAs, made infamous by Cyrus’ simulation with Robin Thicke. Ironically, her "Wrecking Ball" scored the Moonman for Video of the Year.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.