2014 VMAs Down 17%
Guess viewers preferred Miley Cyrus’ twerking to that of Nicki Minaj.
The 2014 MTV Video Music Awards averaged almost 8.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen live+same-day data, in its premiere telecast on Sunday night, down 18% from the 10.1 million for the 2013 VMAs, made infamous by Cyrus’ simulation with Robin Thicke. Ironically, her "Wrecking Ball" scored the Moonman for Video of the Year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.