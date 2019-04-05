Wisycom Unveils MPR50-IFB True Diversity Receiver at the 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 5, 2019 – Wisycom will unveil its new MPR50-IFB True Diversity Receiver at NAB 2019 (Booth C856). Designed for IFB applications, this latest compact, belt-pack-style receiver features wideband tuning up to 232MHz, multi-companding processing via Wisycom’s proprietary ENR or ENC algorithm, and a custom headphone amplifier designed to maximize headroom to a peak of +23dB.

As with all Wisycom products, the MPR50-IFB offers a wide frequency range (470-798MHz), making it an ideal solution for cinematic and television productions around the world. “The precise handling afforded by the MPR50-IFB’s multi-companding process provides directors and talent crews with an expanded audio signal and separate release/attack,” says Massimo Polo, sales & marketing director, Wisycom. “Additionally, its software-selectable narrowband FM-IFB modulation enhances noise immunity and coverage zones. Best of all, the MPR-IFB can be used as a listen device from any Wisycom MTP bodypack transmitters, making it ideal for any on-location film or reality production.”

The unit features dedicated function buttons and an easy-to-read OLED display, along with transmission and receiver sync functionality. It also features automatic receiver programming via the integrated Rx Manager application, micro-USB cables or an optional Wisycom UPKmini Infrared Programming Kit.

To accommodate the unique needs of staged productions, the MPR50-IFB is available with several disposable and reusable battery configurations, such as two AA NiMH or Alkaline, C3-VS, KLIC 8000 or CR-V3R lithium. It also includes on-board charging via an integrated micro-USB-B connector.

About Wisycom

Wisycom is a designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, renowned for their durability, flexibility, reliability, practicality and cost-effective price points. Wisycom’s design process is driven by attention to detail, customer feedback and ultimate quality, from the selection of components to the manufacturing process, which takes place at the company’s Italian plants. The company prides itself on serving as a technical advisor and partner to every customer. From custom design to evaluation and dimensioning of systems, the Wisycom team stands by its customers through every step of the process. For more information, please visit www.wisycom.com.