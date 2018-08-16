Wisycom Showcases Latest Two Channel MPR52-ENG Receiver at IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, AUGUST 16, 2018 – Wisycom, designer and builder of the most sophisticated RF solutions for broadcast, film and live production, will highlight its MPR52-ENG Dual Channel Diversity Receiver at IBC 2018(Stand 8.D78). With two built-in diversity receivers with both analogue and digital outputs, the MPR52 is best-suited for professional ENG applications.

As one of the latest additions to Wisycom’s wide range of products, the MPR52-ENG has up to 790 MHz bandwidth in the 470/1260 MHz range and features next-generation multiband front-end filtering. Country specific Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters are also available (USA: 935-960 MHz and Japan: 1240-1260 MHz). This feature, combined with software selectable wideband and narrowband DSP-FM operation, gives users options to suit the needs of any production.

The receiver also boasts an extreme low-noise Voltage-controlled Oscillator (VCO) with automatic and ultrafast spectrum scanning, which works via infrared technology and can be controlled via USB with the Wisycom Manager Software. The MPR52-ENG is also DSP-based for extreme flexibility and multi-companding operations.

Matching the MPR30-ENG receiver offered by Wisycom, the MPR52-ENG features a dual diversity configuration with two whip antennas, along with convenient function buttons, such as a dedicated frequency scan option. Battery management is flexible and conducted via standard alkaline batteries or lithium battery packs that can be charged with the dedicated charger or through the micro USB connector.

