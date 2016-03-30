Vistex to Debut Cloud-Based cpRights Software at MIPTV

London, UK — March 29, 2016— Vistex® (UK) the leading provider of rights and royalty software solutions, today announced that it will bringing its new solution for TV distributors and sales agents to MIPTV. During the show, Vistex will be demonstrating cpRights, the cloud-based software for managing rights contracts and sales for independent TV distributors.

The need for state-of-the-art cloud solutions is pervasive, and one that is especially important in today’s digital age. “We’ve been extremely pleased with the response so far,” says Phil Bird, Head of Sales in London for Vistex. “Ever since we announced the launch of cpRights in February, we’ve had many TV companies requesting demos, and asking if we’re going to be at MIPTV. That’s why we’ll be there.”

MIPTV is the spring’s biggest TV and digital content event for professionals and it gathers the world’s most successful distributors, buyers and producers to strike distribution and co-production deals, attend high-level conferences and network with the global entertainment industry.

For further information or to set up a meeting at MIPTV, please contact Robert Black at robert.black@vistex.com

About Vistex®

Vistex provides enterprises with solutions that manage pricing, incentive, rebate, royalty and channel programs to enhance business performance while reducing labor and infrastructure costs. The software and services provided by Vistex are optimized by industry to deliver an end-to-end solution for the design, management and administration of the entire spectrum of Go-to-Market® programs. Enterprises are empowered with unprecedented visibility into program performance, and gain deeper insights to better enable fact-based decisions that drive revenue, control cost, minimize leakage, and streamline processes. For more information, visit www.vistex.com.

About cpRights

cpRights is a powerful cloud solution for managing rights contracts and sales, for independent TV distributors, production companies and sales agents. The solutions enables TV distributors to get real-time, instant visibility into all of their available rights in order to maximize exploitation of all rights dimensions in a simple, modern user experience. For more information, please visit us online.