Vislink Technologies Unveils Integrated 4k Wireless Camera Transmitter Unit for Sony’s New Multi-Format Live Camera System

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, APRIL 8, 2019 — Vislink Technologies (Nasdaq:VISL) introduces its INCAM-HS integrated wireless camera transmitter, which is built into Sony’s new HDC-5500 4K multi-format live camera system. Vislink Technologies’ INCAM-HS provides full HEVC 4K UHD broadcast-quality encoding as well as 1080p, 1080i and 720p resolutions, plus built-in wireless camera control and HDR support. This solution is on display at the 2019 NAB Show (Vislink Booth C6008, Sony Electronics Booth C11001).

Ideal for event coverage, newsgathering and sports broadcasting, the Vislink INCAM-HS is an all-in-one solution designed to be incorporated into the camera. It features the same technology as Vislink’s HCAM on-camera device, which offers market leading, single-frame end-to-end UHD latency. As an integrated option, the Vislink INCAM-HS reduces the weight at the rear of the camera, resulting in a significantly improved weight distribution for operators.

The HCAM-HS is designed for all current image capture needs – including UHD and HDR, with high-quality 4:2:2 Chroma and 10-bit Luna – and features integrated camera control, delivering an easy-to-use, fully integrated grab-and-go camera solution.

“The introduction of Sony’s new HDC-5500 4K multi-format live camera system with Vislink INCAM-HS technology is sure to make a big splash in the industry,” says John Payne, president and COO of Vislink Technologies. “We are excited to once again be collaborating with Sony to offer an INCAM-integrated wireless camera transmitter for its new camera that is simple to use. The INCAM-HS’ high-quality HEVC performance means that HD operations can benefit from single-frame latencies in combination with a 6dB increase in signal robustness – doubling the transmission range compared to MPEG-4 systems.”

The Vislink INCAM-HS is available with several frequency band solutions, from 1.3-7.75GHz, and offers up to 16 preset channels for tuning. The omni-directional 3dBi gain antenna provides an adjustable 10-250mW transmission power. The transmitter includes COFDM DVB-T and LMS-T modulation options, while the integrated UHF receiver operates in the 410-490MHz RF range.

Featuring bandwidth efficient HEVC compression as well as MPEG-4 video encoding and multi-channel AAC, MPEG-1 and AES/Dolby E audio Passthrough, Vislink’s INCAM-HS supports 480i, 576i, 720p, 1080i, 1080p and 2160p video formats. This fully featured and flexible capability ensures that the INCAM-HS can fulfill the needs of all video productions.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies brands are recognized as the global leaders in the design, manufacture and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions. They are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, Vislink Technologies provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, Vislink Technologies provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations.

Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, Vislink Technologies has over 70 patents and pending patent applications. The company is a publicly traded and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (Symbol:VISL). For more information, visit .