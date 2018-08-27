VISLINK PROVIDES BROADCAST TECHNOLOGY AS OFFICIAL SUPPLIER TO VOLVO OCEAN RACE

SARASOTA, FL, AUGUST 27, 2018 – xG Technology, Inc. (“xG” or the “Company” (Nasdaq: XGTI, XGTIW), whose brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, law enforcement and defense markets, announces that its Vislink business has supplied a comprehensive suite of wireless video transmission equipment as Official Radio Frequency Broadcast Equipment Supplier to the Volvo Ocean Race event.

Vislink wireless broadcast video equipment was selected to ensure that high-quality footage of racing yachts taken from cameras on chase boats and helicopters would be transmitted without degradation back to shore live, as it happened, for viewing on giant video walls at the Race Village as well as on international TV broadcasts.

Vislink’s extensive experience in transmitting video across large distances, in all weather, and in challenging conditions during racing, sports and broadcast events was critical.

“As the world’s leading provider of end-to-end live video communications solutions, we are proud to have partnered with the Volvo Ocean Race as an Official Supplier,” says David Robins, Global Sales Director for IMT Vislink. “This prestigious event is considered one of the most extreme sporting venues in the world. It was an outstanding opportunity to showcase our expertise in live broadcast technology and in delivering exceptional performance and reliability, even in the most demanding and unpredictable environments.”

Round-the-world yacht racing is one of the most grueling sporting challenges, and the Volvo Ocean Race is considered the ultimate one of its kind—circumnavigating the globe over a course covering 45,000 nautical miles, facing waves of over 40m and extremes temperature ranges from -5 to 40°C. During the event, teams on 22m-length yachts crossed four oceans over 9 months, competing in 11 legs between a dozen host city ports, and finishing up in The Hague, Netherlands.

Vislink’s case study discussing the challenges involved in covering the event, and the solutions that Vislink implemented to overcome them, can be read at this link.

The video Vislink Broadcast Technology at the Volvo Ocean Race can be viewed at this link.

About xG Technology, Inc.

xG Technology’s IMT and Vislink brands are recognized as the global leaders in live video communications and are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Based in Sarasota, Florida, xG Technology has over 100 patents and pending patent applications. xG is a publicly traded company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (symbol: XGTI) For more information, please visit www.xgtechnology.com.

