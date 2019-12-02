DPA’s New 4560 CORE Binaural Headset Microphone Simplifies Immersive Sound Capture

ALLEROED, DENMARK, DECEMBER 2, 2019 – YouTubers, sound designers, podcasters, vloggers and other content creators, including filmmakers who want to capture authentic immersive audio for their projects, can now do so with ease thanks to the launch of the new 4560 CORE Binaural Headset Microphone from Danish manufacturer, DPA Microphones.

The new binaural headset delivers the superior sound quality for which DPA products are internationally renowned. The professional quality of the microphones allows them to capture, in real time, exactly what each ear is hearing so that those listening on headphones can experience the full immersive sound. These qualities are also appealing to other applications such as sound system documentation, soundscape analysis, sound quality assessment, and sound for theatrical productions or gaming, among others. Jazz and classical musicians have also seen the potential in this mic: recording the sound from the performers’ perspective instead of the audience’s is a completely new way of sharing the artists’ sound experience with fans. The result, an ultimate surround experience.

At the heart of DPA’s new 4560 CORE Binaural Headset is a pair of 4060 CORE Miniature Microphones mounted on two ear hooks and sitting just outside the user’s ear canal (like a pair of earbuds). This makes it possible to directly capture (1:1) the sound heard by the person making the recording. The ear hooks are attached to a flexible headset that is simple to fit, comfortable to wear and easily adjusted to suit the dimensions of each individual head. Foam screens are supplied with the microphones to secure their position and offer damping of wind noise.

The 4060s have been the choice of many professional sound recordists on major motion pictures, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Mission: Impossible — Fallout. It is also a well-known fact that individual 4060 lavaliers can be “stuffed” into ears to make very convincing binaural recordings. Now, there is a complete solution with a set of carefully paired microphones that are as close in sensitivity as possible.

In addition to being easily worn, the 4560s can attach to recording gear, like DPA’s MMA-A Digital Audio Interface, that connects to any iOS-devices. This gives users a quick and convenient mobile binaural recording solution for any setting.

“Recordings made with DPA’s 4560 CORE Binaural Headset are so accurate that listeners often turn their head looking for the source of the sound,” says DPA Product Manager Rene Moerch. “Ideally, content recorded with this product should be listened to via headphones as the audio experience is much different when played back over stereo speakers. However, there are techniques that can provide corrections and upmix for stereo and multichannel formats, making this product useful for film recordists who want to gather content for atmospheric sound.”

Moerch adds that another useful feature of a DPA 4560 CORE Binaural Headset Microphone is its ability to deceive; the microphone is so small that someone wearing the headset may look like they are only wearing earbuds. “This can be very useful for people recording in hostile environments where it is not safe or appropriate to show a microphone,” he says. “For traditional productions like podcast for example, binaural recording provides content that is much more immersive, alive and compelling compared to traditional recording techniques.”

DPA’s new 4560 CORE Binaural Headset Microphone is listed at $1099.95 USD. For more information please visit www.dpamicrophones.com/4560

ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information, please visit .