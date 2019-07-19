Veritone's Mike Arthur to Speak at SVG Content Management Forum on July 24 in NYC

COSTA MESA, Calif. — July 16, 2019 — Veritone, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI) today announced that Mike Arthur, senior vice president, licensing, will participate in a session titled "AI and Machine Learning for MAM: Let's Get Real" at the 13th annual Sports Video Group (SVG) Content Management Forum on July 24. The session is scheduled for 11:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m. at the Westin New York at Times Square.

"Automating metadata enrichment by leveraging artificial intelligence to identify faces, logos, and objects, and to convert speech to text for closed captioning, enhances the content-creation ecosystem significantly. As cognitive processing is becoming more prevalent, sports content creators are exploring new ways to capitalize on these advances," Arthur said. "With our aiWARE™ operating system for artificial intelligence, Veritone is bringing these nearly inconceivable capabilities into the mainstream, so that nontechnical people can integrate them into their day-to-day work. I'm looking forward to joining other industry experts and early adopters as we discuss the financial drivers, workflow advantages, and obstacles that influence purchase decisions."

The SVG Content Management Forum will feature leaders in media asset management (MAM), with speakers from major broadcasters, leagues, teams, OTT outlets, and vendors offering firsthand perspectives and behind-the-curtain looks at their respective workflows. In addition to the AI and machine learning session, topics will include the current state of MAM and archiving, cloud and virtualization, and object storage and next-gen storage technologies.

Arthur leads Veritone's Content Licensing business, which manages and licenses content on behalf of rights holders to end users creating powerful documentaries, award-winning films, and memorable advertisements around the world. He focuses on expanding the reach of Veritone's Content Licensing offerings through features such as AI-enhanced content creation workflows and end-to-end project management to further enhance rights holders' ability to enrich content and expand revenue opportunities. A veteran of the sports industry, Arthur has worked with numerous media, technology, and sports organizations, including NASCAR and MLB, NBA, and NHL teams.

More information about the SVG Content Management Forum, including the full program and registration, is available at https://www.sportsvideo.org/event/2019-sports-content-management-forum/. More information about Veritone's products and services is available at www.veritone.com.

