Ukraine’s Nash TV Channel Chooses Two Calrec Artemis Consoles For 24/7 News Programming

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, NOVEMBER 12, 2019 — Ukraine news TV channel Nash TV has purchased two 32-fader Artemis Light audio consoles for its Kiev-based 24/7 programming. Nash TV is a new customer and is a significant addition to Calrec’s success in the country.

Alexander Filipushko, Chief Sound Engineer at Nash TV, commented, “Our sound engineers are well-educated on the current consoles on the market, and Calrec’s Artemis came out to be the ideal console for our needs given its quality of performance, with premium built-in processing and sophisticated networking options. We love having the ability to use both MADI and Dante cards. Currently, we’re using MADI to integrate with multifunctional audio devices (including embedding and routing) and we’re using Dante to communicate with the wireless microphones in both of our studios, as well as for a second mixer.”

The consoles are installed in two studios within Nash’s facility. Nash covers stories from anywhere in the world, often directly from the scene. It reports on the latest Ukrainian news and events, too, providing a wide range of information from experts. It also runs an associated multimedia platform.

“Nash TV is very widely watched in Ukraine and is highly regarded for its news content, both on traditional TV and on online,” says Mike Reddick, International Sales Manager, Calrec. “This Artemis purchase reflects that quality approach to content production, and we’re pleased to see our footprint in the country expanding”

