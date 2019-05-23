TSL’s New SAM-Q Audio Monitoring Platform Makes Asia-Pacific Debut at BroadcastAsia 2019

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, presents its new SAM-Q audio monitoring platform to the Asia-Pacific region at this year’s BroadcastAsia Show (Level 6, Stand 6J3-01). In addition, TSL will be presenting its full-suite of product offerings since the recent announcement of its acquisition of DNF Controls, a U.S.-based company offering a wide range of human-to-machine and machine-to-machine solutions, this past April.

SAM-Q represents a new approach to audio monitoring, allowing customers to determine how they wish to control and visualize their audio content based on application, environment or simple personal preference. Designed in direct response to customer requirements and feedback, SAM-Q provides a completely new user experience and seeds the next generation of TSL’s audio monitoring range. Key features that differentiate the SAM-Q platform from existing audio monitoring solutions on the market include customizable configuration, lock–down controls and expandable capabilities via the license system.

The SAM-Q-SDI is the first audio monitor to realize the benefits of TSL’s new SAM-Q audio platform. Designed for customers operating with SDI infrastructures—the SAM-Q-SDI demonstrates exactly how customers can maximize operational efficiency and reduce operational error simply by choosing their preferred method of interaction.

“We are excited to showcase SAM-Q, our new audio monitoring platform, as well as our integrated control capabilities and solutions with DNF at this year’s BroadcastAsia show,” says Chris Exelby, Managing Director, TSL Products “The acquisition enables TSL to offer complete solutions that may incorporate components from all product families to provide the most powerful and cost-effective solutions possible. This also allows TSL to expand its presence in the broadcast control systems market for customers throughout Asia, as well as worldwide and locally to the Americas.”

Formally announced at NAB 2019, TSL and DNF will together provide a complete control platform that services the needs of customers from single interfaces right through to advanced enterprise solutions. TSL customers around the world will benefit from DNF’s dedicated hardware control panel and integration capabilities, allowing them to add further functionality to their systems. DNF customers in the U.S. region will have increased access to TSL’s complete product range, offering audio and power solutions in addition to control systems.

There will be a period of transition to bring the DNF and TSL product families together, with DNF’s California base becoming the TSL Inc. head office for the Americas. TSL and DNF have a joined vision, which feeds into the overall control platform product roadmap. Existing DNF and TSL customers will be able to maintain and grow their existing systems.

For more information, please visit www.tslproducts.com.