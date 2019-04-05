TSL Products to Participate in Diversified’s ‘IP Roadshow’ at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, is taking part in the “IP Roadshow” exhibit at NAB, hosted by Diversified, a leading global technology solutions provider. The ongoing initiative will be brought to NAB this year, where a full solution inclusive of a two-rack kit with cameras, monitors, control panels, and more, will be showcased and used for demonstrations. The roadshow aims to educate technical professionals interested in gaining insight on the challenges and solutions surrounding IP integration and workflows.

Diversified will host its daily “IP Roadshow” demonstrations from 11:30am until 4pm in Meeting Room N214 between the North and Central Halls. Twice daily, at noon and 2pm, Karl Paulsen, Chief Technology Officer at Diversified, will host sessions on “Designing for IP: Challenges & Solutions,” which will include a presentation on TSL’s PAM-IP audio monitoring units.

“We are excited to be chosen as part of Diversified’s ‘IP Roadshow,’” says Stephen Brownsill, Audio Project Manager at TSL Products. “It is essential for industry professionals to continue learning about solutions for IP, and we are happy to be a resource among other stand out companies also included in the exhibit.”

In addition to the “IP Roadshow,” TSL will feature its latest PAM-IP audio monitoring units at Booth SL4621. Following the ratification of ST-2110, TSL can now offer two audio monitors for use in IP infrastructures. Both the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP audio monitors can be deployed to monitor audio and video content carried as ST-2022-6 and/or ST-2110 flows. With support for 2110-10, -20, -30 and -40, the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP are quickly becoming the ‘eyes and ears’ for those requiring the best in audio monitoring technology, with over 200 units sold worldwide.

With two 10Gig/E SFP+ ports included on the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP, customers can monitor audio carried within ST2110 and ST2022-6 multicast streams. Both units also display the accompanying video content on the front panel of the unit, providing a full confidence monitoring experience. Customers can also use PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP to monitor audio only content such as Dante or AES67 audio flows when connected to a low-cost IP network infrastructure. The PAM-IP also now supports Ember+ protocol for control within IP networks.