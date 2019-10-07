TSL Products Showcases Updates to its Audio Monitoring Solutions and Broadcast Control Systems at NAB NY 2019

New York, October 7, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, will feature its latest audio and control offerings at NAB NY 2019 (Booth N155). The brand continues to evolve its solutions to meet the changing needs of its customers and the transition towards IP workflows. TSL will highlight updates to its audio monitoring offerings, including its SAM-Q platform, PAM-IP and its MPA1 lines. In addition, it will showcase updates to its advanced broadcast control offerings as well as its IP Control Buddy, range of Anywhere Interface Boxes and Flashboard updates.

TSL Products will showcase new modes of operation for its SAM-Q Audio Monitoring platform that go beyond those operator-focused modes with which the platform initially launched. These include audio phase, loudness monitoring and peak latch modes. In addition, the company will also highlight its ability to add MADI monitoring to the SAM-Q-SDI by way of a license. New and existing SAM-Q-SDI customers can add MADI functionality at any time, enabling SDI, AES, analogue and MADI sources to be monitored and mixed simultaneously. SAM-Q represents a new approach to audio monitoring, which allows users to determine how they wish to control and visualise their audio content based on application, environment or simple personal preference. These new developments allow engineers and supervisors to restrict sources, modes and front panel control functions to speed up operation and reduce user error.

TSL will also feature updates to its PAM-IP line and its expansive functionalities beyond audio and video monitoring. The PAM-IP continues to set the standard for 2022-6 and 2110 audio monitors. Its functionality includes loudness measurement, fully configurable metering and multi-channel monitoring. Recognising the importance of edge device control within IP infrastructures, customers can now choose either ‘In-Band’ or ‘Out-of-Band’ to control with their PAM-IP audio monitors. Using a TSL or 3rd party control system, ST-2110 and ST-2022-6 multicast subscriptions to the PAM-IP can now be determined using Ember+, NMOS or TSL’s own RESTful API protocol. Also being shown at NAB NY will be the latest release of TSL’s MPA1 audio monitoring range including improved audio metering for the MPA1-SOLO-MADI and MPA1-SOLO-DANTE, and alternative front panel concepts for the MPA1-MIX-MADI. The range also offers improved control capabilities via SNMP for all MPA1 audio monitors. These reliable and compact monitors enable end-users to monitor audio with confidence and at just 100mm deep, they are particularly suitable for applications where space is premium, such as fly packs and OB trucks.

On the control side, TSL will demonstrate various new functions within master control, playout and transmission as part of its advanced control offerings thanks to TSL’s Flex Network, powered by DNF Controls. These updates include MOS Integration with ENPS and iNews to simplify newsroom production automation by allowing users to take control of the critical devices that they depend on. For playout automation, customers can now cost-effectively and easily create primary or backup/tertiary automation systems, with simple and reliable control over video and graphics playout devices for live programming. Additionally, users can now manage, switch and distribute SCTE commands manually or via automated controls with real time monitoring and notifications when an event occurs.

TSL will also highlight a range of new universal control surfaces and interfaces, including the IP Control Buddy, as well as its line of Anywhere Interface Boxes (AIBs). TSL’s IP Control Buddy is a powerful yet compact system that controls any GPI/O-, Serial- and IP-enabled device. Scaling from one to four buttons, the IP Control Buddy can perform simple ‘on/off’-style actions or trigger complex salvos, and its compact size makes it perfect for flyaway kits and quick-press production tasks. The company’s AIB series is designed specifically for A/V, radio, industrial and TV broadcasting market segments, and allow users to bridge systems and achieve optimal functionality without performing any programming. For device management and interface flexibility, the AIBs offer up to 16 GPI/Os and multiple device control paths, with the AIB-4 also providing Ethernet, 2-way DTMF and dial-up modem. The AIBs transport GPIs and On-Air tallies into the field, wherever you need them – across cities, states and even continents – remotely. Configuration for any control and monitoring application is made easy with the ‘programmer-free’ web browser.

Additionally, the company recognised customers’ increasing need to visualise critical workflow information and has designed FlashBoard to integrate seamlessly with TSL or any other third-party control system. At NAB NY, TSL will demonstrate the addition of several features to FlashBoard’s interface, including sophisticated system and world clocks, up-down production timers, on-air and cue light indication, on-screen branding, web-based content display and video tiles.

“At TSL, we pride ourselves on constantly evolving our products to offer the most modern, compatible, and expandable solutions possible,” says Mark Davies, Director of Products and Technology at TSL Products. “We are excited to highlight the latest developments for both our audio and control solutions at NAB NY. We always look forward to the opportunity to meet new and existing TSL customers and demonstrate how we can help solve their key challenges.”

About TSL Products

For over 30 years, TSL has worked directly with the world's leading broadcasters and content creators to design, manufacture and market a range of broadcast workflow solutions that serve to simplify operations within the television broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and IT industries. Specialising in audio monitoring, broadcast control systems and power management, TSL ensures that its solutions satisfy and exceed the commercial, technical and operational requirements that exist in IT-based and traditional workflows to help its customers lower costs, generate revenue and streamline operations.