TSL Products Showcases Latest Developments to PAM-IP Audio Monitoring Range at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2019 – TSL Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of broadcast workflow solutions, will feature its latest audio monitoring units at the NAB show (Booth SL4621). As part of the company’s initiative to provide versatile audio monitoring tools for all types of users, productions, environments and applications, TSL will showcase its PAM-IP range, which now fully supports ST-2110.

Following the ratification of ST-2110, TSL can now offer two audio monitors for use in IP infrastructures. Both the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP audio monitors can be deployed to monitor audio and video content carried as ST-2022-6 and/or ST-2110 flows. With support for 2110-10, -20, -30 and -40, the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP are quickly becoming the ‘eyes and ears’ for those requiring the best in audio monitoring technology, with over 200 units sold worldwide.

“Building solutions that enable customers to perform tasks with ease and to the highest quality sits at the heart of TSL,” says Stephen Brownsill, Audio Project Manager at TSL Products. “This philosophy not only feeds our control platform but is now extending to our audio solutions, allowing TSL to provide broadcast operators with flexible options capable of integrating smoothly into current and future infrastructures.”

With two 10Gig/E SFP+ ports included on the PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP, customers can monitor audio carried within ST2110 and ST2022-6 multicast streams. Both units also display the accompanying video content on the front panel of the unit, providing a full confidence monitoring experience. Customers can also use PAM1-IP and PAM2-IP to monitor audio only content such as Dante or AES67 audio flows when connected to a low-cost IP network infrastructure. The PAM-IP also now supports Ember+ protocol for control within IP networks.

All Mobile Video, a leading production trucks provider in the U.S. that captures some of the most high-profile events on TV, such as the GRAMMY Awards red carpet, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop, recently deployed TSL’s PAM-IP production into its fleet. "We use TSL's products in critical quality control positions in every production we do," says Ian Vysick, audio design specialist, All Mobile Video. "In our industry, the market and technology keep progressing, which means we have to keep moving forward as well to ensure we're delivering the best audio and video quality for our customers. Working with TSL is a guarantee that we're equipping our trucks with the best monitoring technology available."

In addition to showcasing the PAM-IP range, TSL Products will also unveil a brand-new audio monitoring platform, SAM-Q, which will redefine how audio monitors have traditionally functioned, at NAB. More information on SAM-Q to follow.