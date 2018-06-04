The Switch Provides HDTV Transmission Service for The Governors Ball Music Festival from Randall’s Island Park New York City

NEW YORK — June 4, 2018 — The Switch, a global provider of technology and services for the production and transmission of video and data, provided live High Definition television transmission service for coverage of The Governors Ball Music Festival, a multi-day music festival held on Randall’s Island in New York from June 1 to June 3, 2018. Capitalizing on The Switch’s extensive, highly-reliable network, its customer connections and its new The Switch Access product, the company ensured delivery of video and audio to customers across North America.

The Switch Access provides transmit and receive access to The Switch network from anywhere, offering seamless integration with The Switch’s extensive community of more than 800 of the world’s premier content producers and distributors, nearly 180 connected professional sport venues, plus studios, production facilities and satellite uplinks/downlinks around the world. All of the connected services can be managed with the company’s customer-controlled video switching system. The Switch Access can move content via The Switch’s high-quality and fully-managed network from or to the world’s leading producers, distributors and service providers cost-effectively with simple ease-of-use.

“When we developed The Switch Access product, we were looking for innovative ways to connect to our network and rich suite of products and services to all of the locations our many customers need for their live video productions,” said Keith Buckley, President and CEO, The Switch. “The Switch Access again showed that it was the perfect solution to achieve connectivity for events like The Governors Ball Music Festival from a remote site, while meeting the high-quality standard our customers have come to expect.”

About The Governors Ball Music Festival

Now in its 9th year, The Governors Ball Music Festival is a three-day music experience that allows music fans of all genres to come out and celebrate what they all have in common - love of music! Set at the backdrop of scenic Randall's Island, this year’s line-up of over 60 artists include Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott, James Blake, and N.E.R.D offering great entertainment to their biggest fans.

About The Switch

The Switch is a leading global video solutions service provider, with owned and operated facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. The Switch currently provides advanced video switching and local fiber circuit services, scalable Ethernet, at-home remote production facilities, production studios, OTT transcoding, satellite delivery and network origination to more than 800 demanding video content producers and distributors around the world.