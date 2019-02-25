Studio Technologies Offers Dante Beltpack for On-Air Applications

SKOKIE, IL, FEBRUARY 25, 2019 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, introduces the Model 381 On-Air Beltpack featuring Dante® Audio-over-Ethernet technology. The highly-compact, lightweight unit can provide a complete on-air position for on-air talent or related personnel. The Model 381 will support broadcast environments that include traditional sports and live entertainment events, eSports, newsgathering, and streaming applications. The unit offers simple deployment, configuration flexibility, and an intuitive user experience - all while maintaining pro-audio quality and reliability. Dante support allows compatibility with many contemporary audio applications. The Model 381 can be used “standalone” or integrated with a multitude of other networked audio devices that utilize standard Ethernet networking infrastructure.

“We feel that with the Model 381, there isn’t a simpler solution for creating a high-quality broadcast ‘standup’ position. Whether at the side of a court, field, or pitch, the unit provides on-air talent with everything they need in a hassle-free package,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “With only a PoE Ethernet connection, the Model 381 seamlessly integrates into contemporary, Ethernet-based environments.”

Deploying the Model 381 requires just a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection, a microphone, and a pair of headphones or an earpiece. Once connected, users are provided with main and talkback output channels with associated status pushbutton switch, two audio listen channels, and sidetone capabilities. The compact and lightweight aluminum enclosure incorporates a belt clip to allow direct attachment to on-air talent’s clothing. The unit is equipped with an etherCON RJ45 jack for the PoE Ethernet connection, a 3-pin XLR connector for the microphone input, and ¼-inch jack for interfacing with the headphones or earpiece. Two Dante audio input channels provide users with talent cue (IFB) signals. An integrated sidetone function can be enabled to provide users with a microphone confidence signal. A pushbutton switch on the Model 381’s top panel provides a combination talkback and “cough” function.

All Model 381 configuration choices are selected using Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application, which is compatible with the Windows® operating system. Selectable operating parameters include microphone preamplifier gain, P48 phantom power, headphone signal routing, sidetone operation, and pushbutton switch action. For application flexibility, the Model 381 is compatible with the Dante Domain Manager™ software application and is AES67-compliant.

“While it’s important that the Model 381 can be easily connected and configured, the real test is with its performance, and that won’t disappoint,” adds Kapes. “Users are provided with the feature set they need to do their best work. Audio quality, including low distortion, noise and crosstalk, and high headroom, will always be maintained.”

