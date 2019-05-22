Studio Technologies Introduces New Dante® Intercom Beltpacks

SKOKIE, IL, MAY 22, 2019 – StudioTechnologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, introduces two new Dante®-enabled intercom beltpacks, the Model 372A and Model 373A. Both units, which combine a single talk channel with two channels of listen, are capable of supporting professional and consumer-grade, single- and dual-channel headsets with audio quality that far exceeds typical party-line intercom equipment. The Model 372A is intended to connect with headsets that use a 5-pin male XLR connector, while the Model 373A interfaces with headsets that use a 4-pin female XLR connector. Both are also equipped with a 3.5 mm 4-conductor TRRS jack, allowing direct connection with earbuds and gaming headsets. Only a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection is required for interconnection with a Dante network.

Over a standard IP network, multiple Model 372A and Model 373A devices, and other compatible Studio Technologies' beltpack units can be used to create party-line intercom applications with an external Dante-enabled audio matrix, such as the Studio Technologies' Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine. In addition, these new beltpacks can be used "point-to-point" or interfaced with Dante-compatible matrix intercom systems.

“The typical Model 372A and Model 373A user is primarily listening and non-verbally responding to requests made by producers, directors, or stage managers,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “We put an emphasis on the audio quality and call signal support in these products, as the listen functions typically serves an important role for these users. Audio quality for the talk function is also very good. The compact enclosure, along with the ability to directly connect personal computer ‘gaming’ headsets, allows the Model 372A/373A to effectively support production personnel in a high performance yet cost-effective manner.”

The Model 372A/373A is designed with a low-noise, wide dynamic-range microphone preamplifier. Its associated voltage-controlled-amplifier (VCA) dynamics controller (compressor) ensures that microphone audio quality is preserved while minimizing the chance of signal overload. Low-voltage DC power can be enabled as required to support electret microphones. In addition, a call receive function allows Model 372A and Model 373A users to be provided with a visual indication that a call signal is active.

The STcontroller software application is used to configure all Model 372A and Model 373A operating parameters. Selection choices include electret microphone power on/off and preamplifier gain, headphone monitoring, sidetone audio operation, and talk button operation. This flexibility allows for a variety of listening environments to be created, including stereo, single-channel monaural, and dual-channel monaural. The talk pushbutton switch can be configured from among three choices: Push to Talk, Latching, or Push to Talk/Tap to Latch.

