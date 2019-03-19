Studio Technologies Introduces Model 348 Intercom Station at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 19, 2019 – Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, will showcase a number of new products targeted for broadcast and related applications at NAB 2019 (Booth C7049). A highlight is the Model 348 Intercom Station, which offers eight talk-and-listen audio channels that can be configured for intercom, talent cueing (IFB) and REMI/At-Home applications. Utilizing Dante® Audio over Ethernet network technology, the desktop unit offers extensive resources in a compact table-top enclosure. It is ideal for traditional sports and news broadcasting, live event, corporate AV, theater, and eSports applications.

“Broadcasters within the NAB community require flexible resources that will support their exact needs,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “Being ‘close’ just isn’t acceptable. The Model 348 with its highly-targeted set of audio inputs, audio outputs, and numerous operating modes can be easily configured to play a highly-effective role in allowing on-air talent and production personnel to do their best work.”

Eight rotary controls with integral RGB LEDs allow monitoring of the eight Dante audio input channels. Two additional controls allow adjustment of the headphone and monitor speaker outputs. Pushbutton switches provide the user with talk control. The Model 348 is compatible with both intercom-style and personal computer gaming headsets. A gooseneck microphone can be connected as an alternate talk audio source. In addition to an internal speaker, two Dante monitor output channels can be used for external audio signal monitoring. Two Gigabit Ethernet connections allow the Model 348 to support both switched and redundant Dante operation. Power for the unit can be supplied by Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) or an external source of 12 volts DC. The compact enclosure is intended for use on desktops or other flat surfaces.

All Model 348 operating parameters are configured using the Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software application. Compatible with the Windows® operating system, the easy-to-use program allows a unit to be configured in just minutes. General features include adjustment of the microphone preamplifier gain, sidetone audio level and activity, and LED intensity. But the real power of the Model 348 is in its ability to be configured for a combination of intercom (talk/listen), talent cueing (program audio w/interrupt audio), REMI/At-Home (talk w/tone signaling), or general audio monitoring applications. Additionally, each of the eight channels can be independently configured, allowing support for contemporary applications where needs are never “standard.”

When the Model 348 is combined with other Dante-supporting products from Studio Technologies, a wide range of intercom, talent cueing, and audio monitoring applications can be supported. These devices include intercom and listen-only user beltpacks, announcer’s consoles, and Dante-to-analog party-line (PL) interfaces. By utilizing the Model 5422 Dante Intercom Audio Engine, it’s a simple matter to create customized PL and private point-to-point intercom circuits or talent cue (IFB) channels. In all cases, users can expect the audio quality will be excellent and features simple to operate.

“While many applications share a common set of intercom, IFB, or monitoring needs, it’s the details that impact the overall satisfaction that can be achieved. In the end every event or production will have its own set of requirements, and almost all will require something unique or special,” adds Kapes. “We designed the Model 348 with this in mind, creating a product that’s capable of meeting the needs of whatever is encountered. Our goal is to allow our user’s to create solutions that meet or exceed what’s required – in the end that’s the rewarding part for us.”

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

