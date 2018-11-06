RTW to Present Speech Intelligibility Technology at Tonmeistertagung 2018

COLOGNE, GERMANY, NOVEMBER 6, 2018 - RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will showcase its new speech intelligibility technology as well as its new Version 7 software for its TouchMonitor series at Tonmeistertagung 2018 (Stand 1-03).

Developed in partnership with the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT) in Oldenburg and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi), RTW's new speech intelligibility research technology provides real-time audio analysis of film and TV dialogues. This new technology addresses the problem that many viewers have difficulty understanding verbal materials in shows and movies. Specific complaints include that an actor does not articulate or that there is too much background noise.

"RTW's speech measurement technology aims to eliminate much of this auditory stress before it even makes it to the ears of the viewer," explains Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW. "We are incredibly proud to once again be at the forefront of research and development that will change the landscape of audio production. We look forward to implementing our findings and technology into future audio tools."

RTW will be demonstrating the new technology using a real-time analysis tool that clearly displays the current level of speech intelligibility in an audio project. The company will also be showcasing the latest firmware v7 for its TouchMonitor series, a complete line of audio metering units designed for the production, post production and broadcast markets.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtwaudio or call +49 221 709130.