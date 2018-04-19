Pronology Showcases Streamfile Core at NAB 2018

LAS VEGAS - Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, presents StreamFile Core, a cross-platform, standalone encoder, at NAB 2018 (Booth SL7927). StreamFile Core encodes evolving IP standards, such as Aspen, NDI, NMI, SMPTE 2022 and SMPTE 2110, and distributes content as popular file-based codecs, such as ProRes, DNX, XDCam and others. This enables facilities and studios moving to an IP-based platform to utilize existing non-linear editing systems (NLE), graphics and digital system infrastructures throughout this transitional phase.

"Compatibility, low cost, reliability and ease-of-use make Pronology's StreamFile Core a must-have for any company interested in integrating with emerging IP technologies," says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. "This affordable tool is designed to be run on any system with minimal setup allowing companies of any size to enter the IP technology landscape, without a large investment. We look forward to showcasing StreamFile Core alongside our existing digital asset management and production tools at this year's NAB show."

StreamFile Core was built upon the same core that powers Pronology's award-winning mRes(tm) encoder, and bridges the gap between new IP-based video technology and legacy file-based workflows. The application is agnostic to frame rate and resolution. It allows for analysis and validation of hardware to insure compatibility, simple setup and optimal performance. Its architecture provides a future-proof way to utilize evolving IP video standards without any hardware upgrades to existing systems. StreamFile Core is an easy-to-use tool that builds upon Pronology's reputation of creating simple and understandable user interfaces.

About Pronology

Pronology's digital asset management and production tools, designed by Emmy(r) Award-winning developers, simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today's file-based workflows by unifying the production process from acquisition to archive. Its award-winning standalone multi-resolution encoder, mRes(tm), provides even greater flexibility to today's multi-resolution, multi-frame rate and multi-codec production environments, by providing access to multiple formats, instantaneously. Due to its native uncompressed recording architecture - various file formats can be created without any loss of quality or signal degradation since each copy is created from the original uncompressed file.

Pronology's comprehensive CenterPoint(tm) asset management system allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content using a standard web browser. Its user-friendly interface has been designed by users, for users, to accommodate a wide range of possible workflows. Its Location Intelligence feature further accommodates global workflows by allowing users to quickly determine whether content is available on-site or needs to be transferred from a distant location. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600/ info@pronology.com or visit us online at www.pronology.com.