PRONOLOGY PRESENTS RUGGEDIZED NAS SOLUTION AT NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2019 — Pronology, a developer of cutting-edge tapeless workflow solutions, introduces rNAS.m3, a ruggedized, high performance Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution, at NAB 2019 (Booth SL8405). rNAS.m3 allows productions to acquire and transport broadcast media assets, built in a road-ready enclosure that provides maximum strength and resiliency. rNAS.m3 also aids in managing the increased data requirements of 4K and UHD production.

“We developed rNAS.m3 in direct response to our customers’ need for high performance, ruggedized storage that can stand up to the rigors of remote production and transportation,” says Jonathan Aroesty, president of Pronology. “The bandwidth metrics of rNAS.m3 allows for more data acquisition than any other product currently on the market, within this form factor. We are excited to showcase this first-to-market solution, which was recently utilized on the 2019 OSCARS telecast, to attendees at NAB.”

This compact and extremely durable NAS solution is desktop quiet and is designed with industry-standard interfaces as well as a proprietary external status display module. rNAS.m3 is available with hard or soft carrying cases for shipping. The soft case, utilizing a TSA-approved carry-on, allows for the secure transportation of media assets.

“Our carry-on case is another added benefit of rNAS.m3, as users have the peace-of-mind that their content can travel with them,” adds Aroesty. “Utilizing a unique engineering design, the hardware enclosure is assembled with travel and vibration resilient components to create a truly rugged NAS solution. With our full suite of products, the new rNAS.m3 is another important piece of the production workflow that Pronology can provide, creating a true turn-key solution.”

Pronology’s MAM and production tools, designed by Emmy Award-winning developers, simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today’s file-based workflows by unifying the production process from acquisition to archive.

Its award-winning standalone multi-resolution encoder, mRes, works with compressed or uncompressed media allowing encoding to multiple codecs and wrappers through an easy-to-use interface. Its flagship comprehensive CenterPoint MAM system tracks and supports media through user-defined workflows with support for complex metadata and timecode-based logging. rNAS.m3, a ruggedized, high performance Network Attached Storage solution, allows productions to acquire and transport multiple streams, simultaneously, especially when a cloud-based storage system is not feasible due to bandwidth constraints. Screener is a multi-channel, file-based production screening device that records universally playable MP4 files. StreamFile Core is a cross-platform application for encoding the popular NewTek NDI IP video standards for distribution as popular file-based codecs such as Apple ProRes, and Avid DNx, which bridges the gap between new IP-based technology and legacy file-based workflows. NetVu Pro is a NewTek NDI-based audio/video monitoring and distribution system that easily distributes video signals over existing or new networks for monitoring purposes. Watermarks, audio meters, timecode and other metadata types are easily configured and displayed on client-side monitors.

