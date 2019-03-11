ProCo Sound to Showcase Latest AC Power Distribution Products at NAB 2019

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 7, 2019 – ProCo Sound, will present the latest solutions from AC Power Distribution at NAB 2019 (Booth C2949). Among the gear being shown is the PowerBOX taps, Studio Stage Theater (SST) Series, LunchBOX flow-thru boxes and ProPower RPD Series.

“We continually strive to identify future trends and cutting-edge products that will benefit a multitude of industries,” says Davey, VP of Power Distribution, ACT. “With these latest AC Power distribution offerings, we ensure that broadcast and film users throughout the U.S. and Canada have access to the safest, most versatile solutions available. We look forward to presenting these systems to all NAB visitors.”

The AC Power (aka: JuiceBOX), allow users to easily tap into PowerCON and TrueONE 20A circuits, and distribute power to a variety of connectors and configurations. Fully UL-listed for U.S./Canada, each unit is housed in a heavy-duty, fully insulated enclosure with numerous output receptacle choices.

The company’s Studio Stage Theater (SST) Series is offered in hundreds of models. Featuring a .090 aluminum chassis, SST Series products are extremely lightweight and durable. All models include Type 1 enclosures, with optional Type 3R for outdoor applications. All are UL-listed in U.S./Canada.

Recently incorporated into the SST Series, the brand’s LunchBOX 60- and 100-amp stage pin flow-thru boxes include 20a Edison duplex receptacles and 20a 120V circuit breakers. Numerous configurations are available, including twist-lock, PowerCon and True1. Optional feeder tails (in lieu of male inlet) or camlock feeder tails (in lieu of flow-thru) are also available.

The ProPower RPD Series is a customizable rack panel distribution system that allows users to specify their own configurations. It is AC Power’s first fully UL-listed flight case system and first to offer optional ETC SmartPack dimming and ProPlex data distribution solutions.

For more information, visit: http://www.actlighting.com/ACPower.

About RHC

RHC, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications interfacing products. Comprising RapcoHorizon, ProCo, RAT, RoadHog, ACT Lighting, Lava Cable and StageMASTER, each RHC brand has developed a reputation in many industries for reliability, and superior sound performance. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, the company’s products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. RHC also has a state-of-the-art Custom Shop to modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need.