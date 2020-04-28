Pliant Technologies’ SmartBoom Headsets Provide an Instant Upgrade for any Intercom System

AUBURN, AL, April 28, 2020 — Pliant Technologies’ complete line of SmartBoom LITE and SmartBoom PRO headsets offer comfort, durability, and outstanding audio performance for professionals that require the best equipment in demanding production environments. The complete line of communications headsets includes revolutionary SmartBoom technology, an easily accessible flip up microphone feature that acts as an on/off switch for quick and convenient mic control, which can help keep unwanted noise and distractions to a minimum.

Featuring a single-ear lightweight design, the SmartBoom LITE Headset (PHS-SB11L) offers enhanced voice-optimized dynamic or electret microphone options, a low-distortion speaker, and a foam ear pad for added stability and comfort. The SmartBoom LITE is a versatile option for challenging applications where comfort, dependability, and intelligibility are crucial.

SmartBoom PRO headsets, offered in both single (PHS-SB110) and dual-ear (PHS-SB210) variations, are available in terminations for almost any application and provide high ambient noise reduction and high-quality, clear audio. SmartBoom PRO headsets also feature a collapsible earpiece design with field-replaceable cable, windscreens, and padding for the ear, headband, and temple.

“Our range of SmartBoom headsets provides an instant upgrade for any existing intercom system,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “The SmartBoom line has recently been expanded to include electret versions as well as versions for use with MicroCom M and MicroCom XR beltpacks, the latest intercom offerings from Pliant Technologies. This specifically designed headset line optimizes voice communication and comfort to ensure that users can communicate messages and hear instructions clearly.”

Available in 4-pin female, 5-pin male, unterminated, and dual 3.5mm connectors, SmartBoom LITE and PRO Headsets feature a non-reflective rubberized matte black finish. Additionally, the headsets’ flexible, ergonomic, and ambidextrous headset design allows for either right- or left-side use and has a low clamping force, soft ear cup padding, and adjustable headband to provide a perfect fit for comfortable all-day wear and less ear fatigue.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.