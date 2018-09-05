PLIANT® TECHNOLOGIES SHOWCASES UPDATED CrewCom® WIRELESS INTERCOM SYSTEM AT IBC 2018

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 5, 2018 — The latest version of Pliant Technologies CrewCom will be on display at IBC (Stand 10.F29), featuring enhanced firmware as well as the system’s new Fiber Hub. The system offers the highest wireless user counts, unparalleled range and scalability for a variety of broadcast, live sound, installation, and industrial projects. The system’s reliability and award-winning ergonomic radio pack design has been proven in use during award shows, broadcast environments, and live events. Pliant will also be showcasing the latest model of the SmartBoom® LITE headset (PHS-SBL11), which includes enhancements to overall audio quality.

CrewCom features excellent voice quality, the industry’s smallest fully-featured professional full-duplex radio packs, multiple simultaneous frequency bands, as well as a host of user features. CrewCom’s enhanced firmware and software now allows for higher user counts, increased RF coverage performance, adds several new useful features, and gives customers the ability to use hubs for a more efficient system deployment. The new Fiber Hub (CHB-8F) expands system capabilities by allowing up to eight connections using standard SFP-based ports along with a single copper port for interface to existing CrewNet connections.

CrewCom wireless products give the ability to easily put global-friendly, dependable RF coverage where needed, all while employing a consistent user interface throughout the system. This enables the system to easily adapt to the RF challenges facing production and industry professionals. Unlike a matrix-based architecture, CrewCom is based on a decentralized network platform that puts system resources where they are needed. Production crews of all sizes can easily and quickly deploy the system to connect more people in more places.

“We have seen tremendous global interest in our system since shipping began and received extremely positive feedback from our CrewCom distributors as they continue to promote and supply the innovative system to customers for a variety of broadcasts, sporting events and installations,” says Gary Rosen, Vice President of global sales for Pliant Technologies. “Recently, CrewCom has been deployed in some of the most demanding production environments and has been praised for its scalability, user count and adaptability during live events. We are excited to showcase our newest enhancements that further improve our system’s ease of use and deployment rate.”

CrewCom offers the easiest system deployment along with the most user-friendly radio pack on the market. Even the most basic CrewCom system offers full features at an exceptional value. The revolutionary design of CrewCom offers a significant price advantage for larger demanding applications, when comparing the actual cost of deploying many wireless users in a production. CrewCom offers 1,024 Conferences that provide the flexibility of a matrix/party-line without the cost or limitations of either system. This innovative approach to professional wireless intercoms enables CrewCom to handle almost any application—from simple out-of-the-box solutions to large-scale designs.

Pliant will also display a new version of CrewCom’s graphical user interface software, CrewWare. It provides comprehensive offline configuration, online control, and real-time monitoring of all system components. These software tools augment CrewCom’s ease-of-use and flexible system scalability for productions of any size. While this is a powerful tool available at no additional charge to all users, it is not required to operate the system. CrewCom’s CrewNetproprietary network coordinates and transports all system timing, audio conferences, signaling, and control. CrewNet can operate over standard Cat-5e (or above) and single mode fiber lines, breaking the current barriers for wireless intercom range.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.

